Man dead, son arrested after alleged stabbing at Toronto home

Toronto police say a man is dead and his adult son has been arrested after an alleged stabbing.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a stabbing at a home in the city's east end, near Finch Avenue and McCowan Road.

Police say officers found an injured man.

They say he died at the scene.

Police say his 32-year-old son was arrested.

The homicide unit is investigating.