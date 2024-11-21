249643
Man dead, son arrested after alleged stabbing at Toronto home

 Toronto police say a man is dead and his adult son has been arrested after an alleged stabbing.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a stabbing at a home in the city's east end, near Finch Avenue and McCowan Road.

Police say officers found an injured man.

They say he died at the scene.

Police say his 32-year-old son was arrested.

The homicide unit is investigating.

 

