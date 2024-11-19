With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American trading regime.

Her comment comes the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum while in Brazil for the G20 summit.

Freeland says members of the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and advisers of incoming president-elect Donald Trump have expressed "very grave" concerns personally to her about the issue.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford turned heads last week when he suggested Canada should forge ahead on a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. if Mexico doesn't clamp down on Chinese auto imports entering into North America.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith later echoed that sentiment.

The comments all closely followed the election of Trump as the next president of the United States and come ahead of a mandatory renewal of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement that must happen by July 1, 2026.