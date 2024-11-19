Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Équité Association

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew The 2020 Toyota Highlander is presented at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, in New York on April 17, 2019.

An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.

Non-profit Équité Association says the Toyota Highlander topped the list as criminals continue to target vehicles that maximize profit from illegal sales of stolen cars.

The Dodge Ram 1500 series, Lexus RX Series, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 followed the Highlander for being the most frequently stolen vehicles on the list.

It says the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada share similarities. They were 2019 or newer model years, had vulnerabilities from keyless ignitions or were without anti-theft devices.

Équité vice-president of investigative services Bryan Gast says the most crucial step in fighting auto theft is stopping it before it starts with changes such as updating the vehicle security standard for modern cars.

Public Safety Canada announced a national action plan to combat auto theft earlier this year.