Enforcement officers expected to testify as human smuggling trial continues

Photo: The Canadian Press This combination image shows left to right; undated photo released by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office shows Harshkumar Patel in Elk River, Minn., and undated photo released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows Steve Shand.

Law enforcement officers are expected to testify as the trial continues for two men accused of human smuggling at the Canada-US border.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel are accused of being part of a ring that flew Indian nationals to Canada, then had them walk across the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.

Shand was arrested the same night a family of four from India was found frozen to death, metres from the border, in a -36 windchill.

Shand's lawyer says Shand was simply a taxi driver who frequently picked up people for Patel and did not know, until the night of his arrest, that he was helping migrants cross the border.

Patel's lawyer says authorities are mistaken in the belief that Patel was part of a smuggling ring.

The jury trial is slated to run until Friday.