Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. The event celebrates inspirational young people living with serious illnesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth

Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He appeared on the sidelines ahead of the game and waved to fans in the stands. He was also interviewed by TSN's James Duthie.

The Duke of Sussex is in the city to promote the Invictus Games, taking place in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8 to 16.

Prince Harry founded the Games in 2014 as a place for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from around the world to compete in a variety of sports.

The B.C. iteration will feature winter sports for the first time, including sit-skiing, sit-snowboarding, curling, biathlon and skeleton.

More than 500 athletes from 23 nations are set to compete.