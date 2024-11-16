Trudeau talking trade with South American leaders at APEC in Peru, will address media

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

He is scheduled to have an official meeting with the summit host, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, as well as Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

Trudeau will also likely have informal meetings on the sidelines of the summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is looming large due to Beijing's push for more ties to South America.

The APEC group aims to resolve trade barriers and grow economies across the Pacific Rim, but it's been challenged by rising protectionism.

A frequent topic of discussion at the summit's public events has been how to maintain rules-based trade, as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump vows to implement large tariffs.

Trudeau is set to hold a press conference today alongside Trade Minister Mary Ng around 3:30 p.m. Ottawa time, in the same timezone as Peru