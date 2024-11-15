Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Post mail carrier delivers packages on their route in Montreal on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2024.

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically its busiest period.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it came to the decision after "a year of bargaining with little progress." Meanwhile, Canada Post says it's "disappointed" with the decision, which will "have a significant and immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses and charities who count on Canada Post during the busy holiday season."

Here's what you need to know:

How long will my mail take to arrive?

Customers should expect delays in mail and parcel delivery.

"Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network," Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said in a statement Friday morning.

"However, a national strike of any length will impact service to Canadians well after the strike activity ends. Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal."

Can I still send mail during the strike?

Canada Post says no new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over.

As the busy holiday season gets underway, Jim Bookbinder, a management sciences professor at the University of Waterloo, says if it's an important piece of mail such as a Christmas gift, sending the item via an alternative courier service could be worth considering.

I ordered from a small business. Will I get it on time?

For small businesses, using courier services other than Canada Post could bring certainty in getting their items to customers but it will be more expensive.

Bookbinder said retailers who are mailing parcels will likely pay 30 to 40 per cent more on shipping if they consider alternatives such as FedEx or UPS.

Customers might be holding back from shopping online with small businesses, fearing it won't arrive on time for the holidays, Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice-president of advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement leading up to the strike. But, she said not to let the Canada Post strike sway you.

"Most small businesses are very resilient and pretty innovative and they will find ways to get you any products that you need, whether it be delivering it themselves," she said.

"We see a lot of small businesses do that or using alternative couriers to get you what you need."

Will I still receive my social assistance cheques from the government?

Canada Post and the union have agreed to continue delivering government benefit cheques, such as the Canada Child Benefit, old age security and the Canada Pension Plan, during the labour disruption. It said seniors and others who rely on the mail service will receive timely financial assistance.

All cheques for November are set to be delivered on Nov. 20.

Service Canada has urged Canadians to set up online accounts and direct deposits to receive their benefits without delays.

What about bank statements?

Several Canadian banks are urging customers to switch to online statements and e-banking to stay on top of their statements, bills and other banking communications.

For example, CIBC said customers are required to make regular payments and meet financial obligations on credit cards, loans and mortgages even if the postal disruption happens. Other banks, including Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank have issued similar statements.

Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it's been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

"We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues," the union said in a statement.

Canada Post served the union with the lockout notice not long after but had said it didn't intend to lock workers out.

The Crown corporation released a statement early Friday morning confirming that customers will experience delays as a result of the strike.

The statement says mail and parcels will not be delivered for the duration of the strike, and some post offices will be closed.

Canada Post said shutting down facilities will affect its national network, with processing and delivery of mail possibly needing time to return to normal once the strike is over.

Ahead of the strike deadline, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said he formally appointed the director general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services as a special mediator to help in the talks.

"Our top federal mediators have been working with the parties tirelessly, and we are now sending additional resources to the bargaining table," MacKinnon said in a post on X.

"We are making sure that these two groups have everything they need to reach a deal."