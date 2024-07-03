Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan named Canada's newest chief of the defence staff

Photo: The Canadian Press Carignan arrives the the Prime Minister's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The federal government says it is naming Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan as defence chief, making her the first woman to hold the Canadian Armed Forces' top job.

Carignan is currently the military's chief of professional conduct and culture, a job created in the wake of the sexual misconduct crisis.

Several high-ranking leaders were forced to step down from their posts after they were accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, prompting a damning external report that called for culture change.

During her 38-year military career, Carignan became the first woman to lead a combat force in the Canadian military.

She received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Governor General's Order of Military Merit, and her deployments included Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Carignan is set to officially take over command of the Armed Forces in a ceremony on July 18, when she will replace retiring defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre.