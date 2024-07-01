On Quebec's traditional moving day, hundreds of renters are still looking for a home

Photo: The Canadian Press People carry a couch across a street on moving day in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

It's moving day in Quebec, and hundreds of provincial residents are still looking for a home.

A Montreal housing advocacy group says there are still nearly 1,300 households in the province looking for help to find a place to live, including 147 in Montreal.

July 1 is the day when most Quebec leases expire, but advocates say a growing number of people are struggling to find a place they can afford.

Rents have spiked in Quebec in recent years, and rental availability has dropped.

Quebec Premier François Legault has blamed temporary immigrants for the province's housing crisis, but advocates say the solution is more social housing and better rent control.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Montreal rose by nearly eight per cent in 2023.