Yukon village of Mayo receives evacuation alert due to area wildfire

Photo: Wildland Fire Management A wildfire is shown from a highway in the Yukon in this handout image.

The tiny Yukon village of Mayo and the surrounding area is on evacuation alert due to wildfire activity.

Mayo's Emergency Measures Organization issued the alert Saturday night due to the potential effects of the area's Roaring Creek wildfire.

Yukon says it is receiving firefighting help from British Columbia with the deployment of 12 initial-attack crews and one air-tanker group.

Mayo is located about 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse and is home to about 200 people.

The emergency measures organization says an alert is not an order to evacuate, but residents are asked to prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

The Roaring Creek wildfire is currently listed as out of control and is located about 15 kilometres north of Mayo.