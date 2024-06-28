Truck hits family in Edmonton crosswalk, killing three-year-old boy: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police a three-year-old boy has died in Edmonton after he was hit by a pickup truck that also struck his family. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a three-year-old boy has died after a pickup truck hit a family crossing a street in Edmonton.

Police say the truck had quickly stopped at in intersection in the city's southwest while a woman and her two young children were in a marked crosswalk.

They say the truck turned left, running over the boy and hitting his mother and seven-year-old sister.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman and girl were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.