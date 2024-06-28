238453
239355
Canada  

Truck hits family in Edmonton crosswalk, killing three-year-old boy: police

Child killed by truck

The Canadian Press - | Story: 494715

Police say a three-year-old boy has died after a pickup truck hit a family crossing a street in Edmonton.

Police say the truck had quickly stopped at in intersection in the city's southwest while a woman and her two young children were in a marked crosswalk.

They say the truck turned left, running over the boy and hitting his mother and seven-year-old sister.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman and girl were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

239090