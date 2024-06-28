Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports

Photo: The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, helped by strength in several industries including wholesale trade, mining and oil and gas extraction and manufacturing.

The result came after real GDP was essentially unchanged in March.

Statistics Canada says the growth in April came as 15 of 20 sectors grew for the month.

Wholesale trade was up two per cent in April, which more than offset a decrease in March, while mining and oil and gas extraction rose 1.8 per cent.

The manufacturing sector grew by 0.4 per cent in April.

For May, Statistics Canada says early indications suggest real GDP rose 0.1 per cent the month as strength in manufacturing, real estate and rental and leasing and finance and insurance was partially offset by weakness in retail trade and wholesale trade.