Calgary renews state of emergency as crews scramble to restore water in four days

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary's mayor says a major road is set to reopen on Friday for the first time since a pipe rupture shut it down more than three weeks ago. Crews work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The City of Calgary has renewed its state of emergency to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says Calgary is not out of the woods yet even though a water main rupture is repaired and new pipe is expected to be stabilized by Monday.

She says the city expects to start easing water restrictions by then as well.

But until then, she says Calgarians need to keep reducing their water use by 25 per cent to avoid the taps going dry.

Earlier in the day, Gondek said construction work on the commuter road above the pipe is complete, and the road was set to reopen Friday.

The avenue was shut down after a pipe rupture was discovered on June 5 and left the Calgary region under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water restrictions.