Murder-conspiracy trial hears about data on phones seized from Coutts blockade

Photo: The Canadian Press A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police expert says investigators retrieved hundreds of thousands of pages of data from phones seized at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Sgt. Ken Kuong told court the information included a history of incoming and outgoing calls, text messages, chat application lists, social media data and internet histories.

He stressed the data could only be turned over for what was in the search warrant.

"Were you able to extract specific GPS data on these phones? Did you?" asked prosecutor Steven Johnston.

"It's extracted, but I can't talk about it because it's not within the scope of the search warrant," Kuong replied.

Kuong said he was able to get through the phones' security defences to download up to 100 gigabytes of information He said printing out one gigabyte of data would result in a stack of paper as high as Toronto’s iconic CN Tower.

The data is part of a raft of evidence presented to jurors in the trial of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.

The pair are on trial charged with conspiring to kill Mounties at the blockade that paralyzed traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in 2022.

The protest mirrored others across the nation against COVID rules and vaccine mandates viewed by some as unnecessary and unfair.

Last week, an RCMP officer testified that rifles, body armour and buckets full of ammunition were found in a modular home near the blockade site.

In a trailer, police discovered assault-style rifles, a shotgun, a pistol, ammunition and body armour. There was also a firearms licence in Carbert's name.

Olienick and Carbert are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

Undercover officers have testified Olienick told them police were pawns of the federal government and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the devil. Police should be hanged, he said, and if officers raided the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

He also characterized to the undercover agents that the blockade represented the fight and mission of his life.

In a police interrogation video shown to the jury, Olienick denied targeting police but said he feared an invasion by United-Nations troops or Chinese communists.