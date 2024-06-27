Liberal caucus staying quiet after major byelection defeat that rattled party

Photo: The Canadian Press MP Terry Duguid stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Elected Liberals outside of Justin Trudeau's cabinet have largely remained silent about the prime minister's political future in the party, and those who want to see him step down won't say so publicly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Liberal campaign co-chair insists his caucus is united behind Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.

The Canadian Press contacted dozens of Liberal MPs following the unexpected loss of a Toronto stronghold in a byelection earlier this week, but only a small handful have been willing to speak on the record.

All of those, including Manitoba MP and campaign co-chair Terry Duguid, insist the caucus is united behind Trudeau.

Those who want Trudeau to step down won't say so publicly.

Duguid admits many MPs are frustrated but adds those feelings stem from the struggle to connect with Canadians, not concerns about the prime minister.

While some regional caucuses have met since Monday, the full caucus isn't scheduled to meet again until a retreat in British Columbia before the House of Commons returns in September.