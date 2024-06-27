Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead

Photo: The Canadian Press Forest fire smoke blankets the sky near Churchill Falls, in central Labrador, on June 19, 2024 in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robert Dawe

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.

Furey wrote on the X social media platform Wednesday night that fire crews are monitoring the situation, while Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro continues to protect the power supply from Churchill Falls.

The premier says the fire is now ranked as Category 1, which means there are smouldering ground fires less than a metre in height.

Power was restored on Wednesday to Wabush in western Labrador after a break in the flames allowed utility workers to reach the Churchill Falls hydroelectric generating station.

The fire had knocked out power from two of the plant's transmission lines on Tuesday, the same day the flames jumped over the Churchill River and advanced toward the town, forcing the evacuation of the skeleton crew operating the plant.

Two mines in western Labrador are also back in operation after they were hit by the power outage.