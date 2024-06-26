Meat alternatives better for heart than meat but jury out on processing impact

Photo: Beyond Meat

There are growing signs that plant-based meat alternatives, as opposed to beef, are better for maintaining a healthy heart and the benefits may outweigh any concerns over the higher sodium and processed nature of the product, a new study from the Canadian Journal of Cardiology asserts.

“Overall, the nutritional profiles of [plant-based meat alternatives] vary considerably but generally align with recommendations for improving cardiovascular health,” say the authors, who declared no conflicts in the study, which canvasses other medical journals that have provided analysis of the foods.

That is because plant-based meat alternatives (PBMAs), such as the Impossible and Beyond burgers, are lower in saturated fat and higher in fibre than meat.

And, the authors state, “no currently available evidence suggests that the concerning aspects of [plant-based meat alternatives] (eg, food processing and high sodium content) negate the potential cardiovascular benefits.”

However, the authors note the impact of the processing aspect on the heart is understudied and the wide variety of products has made it so, to date.

The study notes these relatively new foods are comprised of pea, soy and mushroom proteins combined with wheat gluten that are combined in a laboratory with enhancing agents.

Because of the “ultra-processed” nature of meat alternatives, the food has been questioned by the public and some health professionals, the authors add.

And, whereas the Canadian dietary food guidelines promote reducing meat consumption in favour of legumes and vegetables, the guidelines also encourage limiting highly processed foods.

“In Canada, the growing demand for [plant-based meat alternatives] coincides with public health recommendations to reduce ultra-processed food consumption, which prompts the need to investigate the long-term health implications of [plant-based meat alternatives].”

Ultra-processed foods are associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of total mortality and a 35 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to another study cited by the authors.

But, those concerns tend to lump all ultra-processed foods together and it’s been unclear what the impact of plant-based meat alternatives may be.

“While long-term research on [plant-based meat alternatives] and CVD events is lacking, multiple meta-analyses of observational studies have suggested that higher plant protein consumption is associated with improvements in CVD risk whereas animal protein often has a neutral or detrimental impact on risk,” the study concludes.

“Finally, the effect of the processing of [plant-based meat alternatives] in relation to CVD risk remains largely unknown, although we did not identify any potentially negative effects in studies that replaced meat with PBMAs.”

The study, published online June 26, notes a growing number of Canadians, estimated at 6.4 million in 2018, is following a diet limiting or excluding meat.

“In years to come, the [plant-based meat alternatives] market is expected to grow. The Government of Canada invested $153 million into plant-based protein development in 2018, and a 2022 analysis estimated 12% growth in the Canadian PBMA market by 2024.

“Consumers are now more aware of the potential health, environmental, and ethical benefits of eating more plant-based foods.”