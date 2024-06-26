No charges to be laid in Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors heading to casino

Photo: The Canadian Press A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A bus driver who drove into the path of a semi-trailer in western Manitoba last year was clearly at fault for the crash that killed 17 people but will not face charges, authorities said Wednesday.

"This was a very tragic collision, and it happened because of a choice made by the bus driver. However, we cannot prove that that choice that day was the result of anything criminal," said RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson.

Lasson, along with other officers and a Crown attorney, explained the results of a year-long investigation into the crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, about 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The minibus, carrying 24 seniors from Dauphin to a casino, was travelling south on Highway 5 and nearing its destination on June 15, 2023, when it came to an intersection with the Trans-Canada.

Traffic on the Trans-Canada flows freely while vehicles on Highway 5 are met by a stop sign. They then proceed to a median, where there is a yield sign before they can go further. Weather conditions at the time were clear.

The bus stopped, made it to the median then proceeded through the yield sign, even though the truck, heading east on the Trans-Canada, was close and had the right of way, said Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft.

"The bus driver did not appear to see the semi-truck coming," Vanderhooft said.

Blind spots on the bus, which the driver's company had been operating for about a month, played a role, he added.

The truck driver tried to avoid the crash but could not, Vanderhooft said. Dashcam video from the semi was a key part of the investigation.

The bus driver was not on his cellphone at the time of the crash, and toxicology reports did not show impairment, Vanderhooft said.

The Crown considered charges of dangerous driving, but decided there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

"Momentary inattention does not constitute dangerous driving," Vanderhooft said.

The bus driver suffered severe brain injuries and is unable to care for himself without aid. RCMP said it is unlikely they will ever be able to talk to him about the crash.

A memorial for those who died was unveiled earlier this month in Dauphin.