Shell going ahead with Canadian carbon capture and storage projects

Photo: The Canadian Press A Shell logo is displayed at a gas station in London, on March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Frank Augstein

Shell Canada Products says it's going ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.

The project is designed to capture about 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.

Shell also says it will proceed with the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub in partnership with ATCO EnPower.

The first phase of Atlas will provide permanent underground storage for carbon dioxide by the Polaris project.

Shell is a 50-50 partner with ATCO EnPower in the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub.

Both projects are expected to begin operations toward the end of 2028.