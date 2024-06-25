'I hear your concerns': Trudeau reflects on devastating byelection loss

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hears the concerns and frustrations of voters in the wake of a crushing byelection defeat in a Liberal stronghold riding. Trudeau arrives at the media centre in Obburgen, Switzerland on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hears the concerns and frustrations of voters in the wake of a crushing byelection defeat in a Liberal stronghold riding.

Liberals had held Toronto-St. Paul's for more than 30 years, but lost it to the Conservatives in Monday's byelection, sparking speculation about the future of the party and Trudeau's political fortunes.

In a statement, the prime minister says he has much more hard work ahead of him to deliver tangible progress Canadians can see and feel.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed her support for Trudeau to stay on as party leader at a news conference in Toronto.

She would not reflect on the reasons for the loss, except to say that the Liberals have to work hard to regain the trust of Canadians.

The vote marks the first time Conservatives have beat the Liberals in Toronto proper since 2011.