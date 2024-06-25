Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices

Photo: The Canadian Press Economists are expecting inflation slowed slightly last month, which would be another good sign for the Bank of Canada as they publish their consumer price index report for the month of May this morning. Tulips bloom as people make their way along Wellington Street and past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

The agency reported prices for services rose 4.6 per cent from a year ago as consumers paid more for cellular services, travel and rent. Prices for goods rose one per cent.

Grocery prices rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year in May, a tick higher compared with April, when they rose 1.4 per cent.

The annual inflation rate for April was 2.7 per cent.

The latest consumer price report comes after the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point earlier this month to 4.75 per cent.

Today's inflation reading, along with the upcoming June inflation data, are expected to play a key role in the central bank's next rate decision, set for July 24.