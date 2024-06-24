14-year-old boy charged in fatal Toronto shooting in high school parking lot

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service patch is seen on a superintendent's uniform during a press conference.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left two men dead and three others wounded in a high school parking lot on a weekend in early June, police said Monday.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said the teen was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

"What I can say is that these senseless acts of violence have resulted in the deaths of two innocent people and families who will forever be devastated by the loss of their loved ones," Campbell told a news conference.

"This was a mass shooting in our city."

The shooting happened outside North Albion Collegiate Institute on the evening of June 2, when nine men gathered in the parking lot after a soccer game. Police said a dark pickup truck pulled up, two suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the men in the parking lot before fleeing in the truck.

When officers arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds and four others who were not injured.

Police said one of the men died after being taken to hospital while the other died of his injuries a few days later. The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Delroy "George" Parkes and 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs.

Campbell said the teen suspect was initially arrested in relation to an allegedly stolen vehicle, and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, and possibly others who were involved, but have not released any descriptions.

Supt. Ron Taverner said investigators are still seeking more details about the stolen vehicle and the gun that was used in the shooting, adding that the alleged involvement of a 14-year-old suspect was hard to fathom.

Police said one of the three wounded people is dealing with "life-altering" injuries and the victims' families are "completely devastated."

"I can't even imagine the feelings and the emotions that they're going through," Campbell said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting that might lead to more arrests to come forward.