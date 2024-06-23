Quebec's Port-Cartier maximum security prison evacuated as wildfire burns

Photo: The Canadian Press

Correctional Service Canada says the maximum-security prison in Port-Cartier, Que. has been evacuated due to wildfires.

The federal agency says the evacuation order was issued Friday and inmates have since been moved to other secure federal correctional facilities.

It says victims have been notified of the relocation.

The city in Quebec's Côte-Nord region announced Friday that it had declared a state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of some 1,000 residents due to the fires.

The province's forest fire prevention agency, or SOPFEU, said late Saturday that several fires remained out of control near Port-Cartier and Sept-Îles, although favourable winds had slowed their progression towards the communities.

Officials in Port-Cartier were expected to meet with fire officials this morning and will provide an update later in the day.