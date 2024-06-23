Police lay charges in Vaughan shooting that killed two, including toddler

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in an alleged quadruple shooting north of Toronto that killed two people, including a two-year-old boy.

York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday morning and found four people inside who appeared to have been shot.

Police originally said one person was killed, but issued a release on Saturday saying both 40-year-old Thi Trang Do and two-year-old Marcus Vu have died.

They say the other two people injured in the shooting are in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, who hails from Toronto and is believed to have targeted the victims, is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, and police are asking anyone who has video footage shot in the area on Friday morning or other information on the case to come forward.