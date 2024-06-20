Pathways Alliance oilsands group removes all website, social media content

Photo: The Canadian Press Pathways Alliance CEO Kendall Dilling is interviewed at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Pathways Alliance group of oilsands companies has removed all content from its website and social media feeds.

All that remains on the consortium's website is a notice saying Pathways has removed its content due to uncertainty around an anti-greenwashing provision in federal Bill C-59.

The omnibus bill, which has yet to become law, contains a truth-in-advertising amendment that would require corporations to provide evidence to support their environmental claims.

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Shulz has called the provision an "undemocratic gag order" that creates needless uncertainty for businesses.

The Pathways Alliance, whose membership consists of Canada's six largest oilsands companies, has previously run ads across the country promoting its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from oilsands production by 2050.

Some environmental groups have said these ads are misleading, as the Pathways Alliance has not yet made a final investment decision on its proposed $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network.