WestJet strike off the table

Photo: WestJet

The threat of strike action by unionized mechanics at WestJet has been dropped after both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.

An overnight statement says the air carrier appeared before the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to discuss arbitration options with its Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and Tech Ops employees.

CIRB officials say more information is needed from both sides before deciding whether arbitration is the best way to reach a first-time collective bargaining agreement.

In the meantime, both parties have jointly agreed to return to the bargaining table and continue working towards a resolution.

WestJet cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting about 6,500 travellers.