Police identify two victims of north Toronto shooting that left three dead

Photo: The Canadian Press Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett of Homicide and Missing Persons Unit speaks to media at the scene of a shooting that left three people dead in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Toronto police have identified the victims of a shooting that left three people dead, including the gunman, on Monday.

Police say 54-year-old Arash Missaghi of Toronto, and 44-year-old Samira Yousefi of Concord, Ont., were killed at a commercial building in north Toronto.

They say the third person found dead is a 46-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Police previously said that a dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into the shooting that left two men and a woman dead.

A daycare and a school nearby were temporarily placed in lockdown but no children were hurt.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has offered her condolences to the families of those who died and says the city's Community Crisis Response Program is working to support community members.