239795
233512
Canada  

Former Saskatchewan Mountie to serve 11 years in prison for shooting death of lover

Former Mountie sentenced

The Canadian Press - | Story: 493006

A judge has sentenced a former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover in a park to 11 years in prison.

Bernie Herman was convicted in January of manslaughter in the death of Braden Herman.

The two men aren't related.

The naked body of 26-year-old Braden Herman was found in 2021 in the park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, northeast of Saskatoon.

Bernie Herman, 55, testified that he fired the gun that killed Braden Herman but did so because he felt threatened.

The Crown asked for a life sentence, while the defence argued for a term of four to six years.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

237324