Cities, other agencies respond as heat wave crosses Ontario and Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press A man stands under a water mister to cool off from the heat in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator says there will be enough electricity supply to meet the additional demand created by what's expected to be a prolonged heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Rain in the Greater Toronto Area this morning offered an early but brief break from the heat as what's expected to be a prolonged heat wave grips much of Ontario.

Environment Canada issued and then lifted a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

The weather agency has issued heat warnings for many parts of the province, warning that communities could experience dangerously high temperatures this week – in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, daytime highs could hit 35 C.

Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator says there will be enough electricity supply to meet the additional demand created by the heat wave.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care says all nursing homes in the province, except for two that are being redeveloped, are "fully air-conditioned."

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, says people experiencing homelessness can seek reprieve from the heat at various drop-in centres, shelters and 24-hour respite sites across the city.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says parts of southern and central Quebec are also bracing for extreme temperatures of between 30 and 35 C, with a humidex of over 40 C.

A spokesman for the City of Montreal says each borough has been creating a list of places for people to cool down, including some pools that are opening earlier than planned.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says a weather system south of the border is driving the heat, with hot air expected to move eastward, blanketing much of southern Quebec and most of New Brunswick later this week.

Cheng says normal temperatures for this time of year are 25 C for daytime highs and 14 C for nighttime lows.