'Stupid' or 'unethical': Green leader suggests MPs should have asked more questions

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party leader Elizabeth May listens to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Monday, June 17, 2024 in Ottawa.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says MPs identified in a secret parliamentary report on foreign interference should have asked more questions when offered help in their nomination races from outsiders.

May insists that none of the current MPs accused in the report of wittingly engaging in foreign interference did so with malice or traitorous intentions.

But she suggests the words "dumb, unethical, foolish" might apply to their conduct.

The identities of the MPs remain unknown two weeks after the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians released a heavily redacted report based on thousands of intelligence documents about foreign interference.

The commission of inquiry that's investigating allegations of foreign interference in the last two federal elections says it will study the same documents.

Last week, the House of Commons voted in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion calling on commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue to look into the latest revelations.