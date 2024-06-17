Heat warnings issued for New Brunswick as temperatures set to climb to 33 C

Photo: The Canadian Press A girl cools off in a fountain as a heat wave hits Toronto.

Environment Canada is forecasting a period of "very hot" and humid weather across most of New Brunswick as summer marks its debut.

The weather agency has issued heat warnings for the majority of counties, beginning Tuesday and into Thursday, and possibly Friday.

It says temperatures could reach 33 C, but the humidity might make it feel more like 40 C.

Environment Canada warns that seniors, infants and young children, pregnant women and workers are at greater risk of health risks from the heat.

The agency says it issues warnings when "very" high temperatures or humidity are expected to pose an increased risk of illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Dangerously hot weather is also forecast this week for large parts of Quebec and Ontario.