Calgary mayor: no more breaks found in remaining 300 metres of failed water main

Photo: The Canadian Press A section of pipe, which was sent from the San Diego County Water Authority to help with repairs to a feeder main that failed June 5, is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City of Calgary,

There have been no more unpleasant surprises following a robotic inspection of a remaining section of Calgary's water main that failed earlier this month, prompting citywide water restrictions.

Five additional areas requiring further repair along the feeder main were detected late last week, but Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek told an update Sunday that a robotic inspection of 300 metres more of the pipe found no further breaches.

The discovery of those five additional weak spots added weeks to the expected timeline for repairs, and until they are completed, Calgarians are being told they must cut water consumption by 25 per cent to avoid running out.

Gondek says the original breach on June 5 has been repaired and work will now turn to fixing the other spots, a job she says is being made easier with help from other utilities supplying parts.

On Sunday, Emergency Management Agency chief Sue Henry showed a photo of a large section of pipe from the San Diego County Water Authority in California, which had the words "Good Luck Calgary" painted on it followed with a heart.

Gondek, meanwhile, praised Calgarians for cutting water use on Saturday to the lowest level since they were asked to conserve water on June 5.