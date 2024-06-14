NDP says it's considering options about support for much-criticized Senate porn bill

Photo: The Canadian Press The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto.

Federal New Democrats won't state their position on a controversial bill that seeks to keep minors from accessing sexually explicit material online.

The legislation proposes requiring websites like Pornhub to verify the age of their users — but privacy experts warn its language is overly broad and risks violating free expression.

The Liberal government opposes the private member's bill, but the NDP, Bloc Québécois and Tories voted in favour of sending it to a House of Commons committee for study.

Ultimately, the committee heard from just three witnesses, including the senator who proposed the bill and the federal privacy commissioner, Philippe Dufresne, who recommended the scope of the bill be narrowed.

That's because of a Conservative filibuster, according to the NDP's public safety critic, Alistair MacGregor.

The Tories "used every took at their disposal to stop a real study into this plan," MacGregor said in a statement, adding this was "highly concerning" because it prevented the committee hearing from more experts.

But he won't reveal his party's position on the bill.

For it to pass without Liberal support, the NDP would need to vote in favour.

"Canadians deserve to know that when our kids access the internet, they’re protected from potential harms. At the same time, the government has a responsibility for protecting Canadians’ privacy," MacGregor said in a statement.

"New Democrats are taking the time needed to consider our options closely on how best to move forward for all Canadians."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for saying a Tory government would enact a similar measure, saying it means Canadians would have to hand over personal information to "sketchy websites."

The Liberal justice minister has also said that the government's online harms legislation aims to achieve the same goal of protecting children, but in a way that would be less problematic.

Still, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis has been promoting the legislation as a way to better protect Canadian children, including at town halls with members of the Muslim and other cultural communities around Toronto and Vancouver.

Poilievre's office has yet to respond to a request for comment.