Calgary mayor pitches workarounds in water crisis like capturing rain in kiddie pools

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks in Calgary on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Calgary’s mayor says the city needs to do more to cut back on water use or risk having the taps run dry.

Jyoti Gondek says Calgarians are doing their part but must do a bit more as crews scramble to fix a major water main break.

Gondek says no one is judging residents who don’t wash their hair or drive around in dirt-smeared trucks.

She says every little bit helps, including saving captured rainwater in barrels and kiddie pools.

The city of 1.6 million and surrounding communities have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water cutback rules since a major water line ruptured over a week ago in Calgary’s northwest.

Residents have been asked to cut their indoor water usage with measures like shorter showers and fewer toilet flushes while outdoor watering is banned.