Conservatives oppose Liberal tax changes that include adjustment to capital gains tax

The Conservatives say they will oppose new tax measures introduced in the Liberal budget.
The comments come just hours before the House of Commons is set to vote on a Liberal motion to make Canadians who make a profit from selling assets pay more capital gains tax.
The Conservatives did not state their position on the capital gains adjustment before today.
The Liberals call it a fairness tax to make wealthier Canadians pay their fair share.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says in a statement that it's not going to harm billionaires but will affect farmers, small businesses and doctors.
He says he would create a "tax reform tax force" within 60 days of becoming prime minister that would simplify tax rules, cut taxes and reduce corporate welfare.