Several injuries after school bus crash near Rockglen

Photo: Sherri Solomko.

Nine school children were on a bus home when it crashed with an SUV on a gravel road near the small southern Saskatchewan community of Rockglen.

RCMP report being called out to the intersection of two grid roads, 6.5 km south of Rockglen around 3:45 p.m.

Police say, as a result of the crash, the school bus rolled into the ditch.

There were nine children from Rockglen school on the bus, and all had some injuries. Police could not confirm how many children, if any, were taken to hospital, or how serious their injuries are. The bus driver was also injured, but the two people in the SUV were not.

Police say, parents have been notified and no more information will be released Monday.

In their news release, the RCMP say they do not have any information on what caused the crash, but they have ruled out alcohol being a factor.