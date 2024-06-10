Whisky, rum and key lime pie: Smith and DeSantis place wager on Stanley Cup final

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton Oilers fans arrive to the arena before the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have made a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup final.

Smith says in a social media post that if the Florida Panthers win the hockey series, she'll send some Alberta-made whisky down to Florida.

DeSantis replies that if the Edmonton Oilers win, he'll send some Florida rum up to Alberta.

And, he says, he'll throw in a key lime pie, the official state pie.

The Oilers are looking to even the best-of-seven series Monday night in Florida.

The Panthers beat the Oilers 3-0 in Saturday's opening game.