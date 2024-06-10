Calgary mayor applauds reduced water use after pipeline break

Photo: The Canadian Press The damaged section of a water pipe is shown in this handout image provided by the City of Calgary.

Calgary's mayor says residents are stepping up to reduce their water use since a major pipeline break threatened the city's supply.

Jyoti Gondek says Calgary is using about 30 per cent less water than it did Wednesday before the break happened.

That's even better than the 25-per-cent cut in usage she asked for last week.

Water restrictions could still be in place for several days.

Calgary was put under a water emergency after the major feeder main in the city's northwest fractured Wednesday night.

A neighbourhood in the city of 1.6 million people is also under a boil-water advisory.