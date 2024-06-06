Calgarians told not to have showers, baths after critical water main break

Photo: The Canadian Press

Residents in Calgary were directed Thursday not to take showers or baths and some were told to boil their water as the city grappled with a major water main break.

“We’re asking you to make temporary sacrifices,” Sue Henry, the head of Calgary’s emergency management agency, said at a news conference.

The city of about 1.6 million people issued the warning just before the morning commute due to the water main break in the city’s northwest, where water flooded streets and snarled traffic.

Director of water services Nancy MacKay said water main breaks are common in the city, with about 170 per year.

But she said the size of this one is unprecedented.

Water levels were considered critical, prompting the city to also tell residents not to wash dishes, run dishwashers or do laundry.

Residents in the Bowness neighbourhood were also told by Alberta Health Services to boil water for a minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

It said drinking unboiled water in the rest of the city was fine.

Henry said it's critical for the city to conserve as much water as possible in case it’s needed to fight fires.

“This means no watering of any kind outside,” said Henry.

“Every drop of water will count until we get this repair done.”

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked crews for tackling "an incredible amount of water" that flowed in the Bowness area Wednesday night. She also thanked those working on the complex repair job and police who were redirecting traffic.

"Our collective focus on conservation of water will be the key to ensuring that everyone's got enough supply for drinking water, for cooking needs as well as other basic needs," she said.

Gondek said she spoke with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith early Thursday and the city is working with the province on contingency plans if there's a major fire or if water demand from the fire department becomes even more critical.

City officials said they couldn't predict how long the water main repair would take or how long water restrictions might last.

Henry said the cause of the break is unknown, but it's "large and complicated."