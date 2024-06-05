Watchdog can't 'add anything' on finding that MPs assisted foreign states: McGuinty

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal MP David McGuinty, Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, responds to questions from reporters before heading into a meeting of the Liberal Caucus in Ottawa.

The chairman of a national security watchdog says the panel "cannot add anything" to its finding that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to interfere in Canadian politics.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has gone as far as it possibly can to outline the accusations in its recent report, Liberal MP David McGuinty said Wednesday.

McGuinty noted that committee members are bound by the Security of Information Act for the rest of their lives.

"Anything that we can say about these issues is in the review. We cannot add any more," he said. "Every word, every sentence, every paragraph has been through a very significant and detailed redaction process."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said this week it is up to law enforcement to decide if any MPs broke the law.

McGuinty echoed that notion Wednesday, saying it is the RCMP's job "to decide on the basis of any intelligence or evidence they may have in their possession whether they're going to take steps or not."

The committee report says foreign states conduct sophisticated and pervasive foreign interference, specifically targeting Canada’s democratic processes before, during and after elections.

It says China and India are the most active perpetrators, adding these activities pose a significant threat to national security and the overall integrity of Canada's democracy.

The committee's conclusions reverberate as Parliament studies a government bill that aims to better protect democratic institutions against foreign meddling.

The legislation tabled in the House of Commons early last month includes a host of measures to deter, investigate and punish foreign interference.

It would usher in new criminal provisions against deceptive or surreptitious acts, allow for the broader sharing of sensitive information and establish a foreign influence transparency registry.

Civil society groups expressed concern Wednesday that insufficient time is being set aside to study the bill at a Commons committee. Hearings began late last week and could wrap up as early as this week.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is urging the committee to request more time "so that truly inclusive and substantive public consultations can take place."

The Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group would also like to see more debate.

"We find it disappointing and outrageous, actually, that the bill is proceeding so quickly," said Tim McSorley, the group's national co-ordinator.

"The fact that they're moving so quickly makes it seem as though any amendments are highly unlikely."