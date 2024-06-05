Canada aims to protect cattle industry as U.S. avian flu outbreak spreads

Photo: The Canadian Press A cow in a dairy farm in Saguenay Que., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

As an outbreak of avian influenza in dairy herds south of the border continues to spread, Canadian officials say they are doing everything they can to protect this country's livestock industry.

Since March — when a highly contagious strain of A(H5N1), or bird flu, was first discovered in dairy cows in Texas — a total of 68 herds in nine U.S. states have confirmed cases of infection.

Last week, a third human case of the virus was identified in a dairy farm worker in Michigan.

Dr. Martin Appelt, senior director of animal health programs for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says not a single case of the disease has been found in Canadian cows.

But he says the CFIA is preparing for the possible emergence of cases of avian flu in livestock on this side of the border through enhanced surveillance and testing.

Appelt says in dairy cattle, avian flu appears to cause mild and transitory illness. Pasteurization — which is required for all Canadian milk sold in stores — has been shown to effectively kill the virus, meaning even if the disease turned up in Canadian cows, commercially sold milk and milk products would remain safe to consume.