Canada  

Bread, milk, apples: Federal NDP wants price cap for grocery store staples

NDP wants food price caps

The Canadian Press - | Story: 490665

The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.

For months, the Liberals have been trying to get big grocers in Canada to sign a code of conduct that they say will bring down food prices for everyone.

And Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has even said he's trying to court a foreign grocer to usher in competition.

Some food costs have recently eased due to a slight decline in inflation, but New Democrats say prices have not dropped nearly as much as they have risen in the past three years.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's tired of Canadians getting ripped off by corporations, which he says continue to price gouge.

Last month, some shoppers boycotted Loblaw following a month-long campaign from frustrated consumers who are feeling the pinch and blame the grocery giant.

 

MULDERKORIN

this guy is so out of touch

Noshortageofdrivers

He’s made a mess in this country
And now he’s fighting to get his full pension
Will Trudeau save him or dump him
We got to get rid of him and the NDP

dontrump

the NDP need be gone what we need is competition and eliminate goofy ideology like dairy and egg marketing boards; the high prices are the Direct result of the Trudeau and joe Biden governments the Carbon tax is one silly mans wet dream forced on the decent hard working canadians ;; its a do nothing unneeded tax ;; this whole lefty liberal green world is not reality and everything you buy is higher because of this Green agenda its the wrong road to go down

Gone_Fishin

Jimmy Rolex Singh is a moron.

He has voted for every tax increase the Liberals have slapped on our food bills, then pretends he's the saviour for people struggling to buy food.

Send this raging jackass to the curb in the next election!
