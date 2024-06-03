Children, people with disabilities to qualify for national dental care on June 27

Photo: The Canadian Press The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27. Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech responds to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.

Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech says children under the age of 18 and people who receive the disability tax credit will be able to apply on that date.

The government estimates that will extend eligibility to some 1.2 million people.

To qualify, applicants must be uninsured and have a household income under $90,000 per year.

Eligibility will be fully expanded to include everyone who meets that criteria in January 2025.

The rollout of the program was negotiated with the New Democrats as part of a political pact to prevent an early election.