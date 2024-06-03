One man dead, four injured after shooting outside Toronto high school

Photo: The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one man is dead and four other people have been injured in a shooting.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue.

Police say five people had been shot and paramedics confirmed they were all adults.

Police say one of those people, a man in his 50s, has since died in hospital and four others have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a black truck was seen fleeing the scene.

Toronto District School Board says North Albion Collegiate, located at the same intersection as the shooting, will be closed due to a police investigation outside the high school.