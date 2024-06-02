Eight people, including four children, injured after fiery incident near Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press A firefighter gets into their truck in Pointe Claire, a borough of Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Eight people, including four children, were taken to hospital with second and third degree burns after a fire and possible explosion at a home south of Montreal.

The operations chief for the regional fire service says a call came in about a building fire at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in St-Constant, on Montreal's South Shore.

Luc Lapointe says first responders found several people on the ground with serious injuries and a garage that had been damaged by fire.

He says it appears the people had been gathered around a bonfire, and neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Lapointe says experts are investigating the cause of the fire, but notes there was a vehicle that uses propane in the garage.

The regional ambulance service says the injured people were seriously hurt but are all expected to survive.