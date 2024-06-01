TSB investigating derailment on CN line in northwestern Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a westbound CN freight train left the tracks at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hinton, Alta., although he didn't have an exact location.

MacDonald says approximately 20 cars were involved in the derailment.

He says there hasn't been any confirmation of what they were carrying but says no dangerous goods were involved.

MacDonald adds there were no injuries.

CN has not yet responded to a request for information about the derailment.