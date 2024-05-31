Serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison assault

Photo: The Canadian Press Serial killer Robert Pickton has died after he was assaulted in prison earlier this month, Quebec Provincial Police say. Pickton appears on a video link to B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., in a Wednesday, May 25, 2005, courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsack

Serial killer Robert Pickton has died after he was assaulted in prison earlier this month, Quebec provincial police and Correctional Service Canada say.

The correctional service says Pickton, an inmate at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec, died on Friday at the age of 74.

It says in a statement that Pickton's next of kin have been notified as well as victims who had registered to be told.

It says an investigation is underway into the May 19 assault that involved another inmate.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Frédéric Deshaies says Pickton died "in the last few hours."

He says police continue to investigate the assault that led to Pickton's death, and the 51-year-old suspect is in custody.

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after being charged with the murders of 26 women.

The remains and DNA of 33 women were found during a search of Pickton's pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., though the killer had bragged about murdering a total of 49.

Pickton's confirmed victims were Sereena Abotsway, Marnie Frey, Andrea Joesbury, Georgina Papin, Mona Wilson and Brenda Ann Wolfe.

"We are mindful that this offender's case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families," the correctional service said to CTV News Friday. "Our thoughts are with them."

-With files from CTV News