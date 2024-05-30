RBC, CIBC report Q2 profits up

Photo: The Canadian Press Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by record earnings in its capital markets business. Royal Bank of Canada signage is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Profits were up in the second quarter at two of Canada's biggest banks.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by record earnings in its capital markets business.

The bank said Thursday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase of four cents. It also said it plans to buy back up to 30 million of its shares.

The moves came as RBC said it earned $3.95 billion or $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $3.68 billion or $2.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $14.15 billion, up from $12.45 billion in the same quarter last year. while the bank's provision for credit losses amounted to $920 million for the quarter, up from $600 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC said it earned $2.92 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.68 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.75 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

During the quarter, RBC completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.

"This historic acquisition, along with our solid results driven by our strong balance sheet, expense control and volume growth across our premium franchises, shows that RBC has the right strategy in place to continue building the bank of the future and our position as a global competitor," RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

CIBC reported a second-quarter profit of $1.75 billion, up from $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank said Thursday the profit amounted to $1.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $1.76 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $6.16 billion in the quarter, up from $5.70 billion a year ago.

CIBC's provision for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $514 million, up from $438 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.75 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.70 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.65 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

"In the second quarter, the steady execution of our client-focused strategy across our well-diversified North American platform continued to deliver solid results and create value for our stakeholders," CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.