BMO working to restore online banking services after technical problem overnight

Photo: The Canadian Press BMO is working to restore online banking services for customers after a technical problem overnight. A Bank of Montreal sign is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BMO says it is working to restore online banking services for customers after a technical problem overnight.

The bank says it was experiencing a service disruption due to a false fire alarm at one of its data centres.

It says customers can get updates and continue to access their accounts through the bank's ATM network.

The bank says it was working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

BMO did not provide an estimate about when the problem would be resolved.

Customers were told to check the bank's website for updates.