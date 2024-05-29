237259
236989
Canada  

Blair announces billions in training, equipment deals at military trade show

Billions for military

The Canadian Press - | Story: 489745

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced an $11-billion deal to train Air Force pilots at a defence trade show in Ottawa this morning.

The federal government has also signed a $2.5-billion deal to buy logistics vehicles for the army.

The 25-year flight training deal includes classroom training, simulations and the purchase of 70 training aircraft.

Blair was speaking to defence industry representatives at CANSEC, a two-day conference put on by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries.

This year's event also attracted anti-war protesters, many of whom waved Palestinian flags and shouted at attendees that they're supporting genocide.

Ottawa police are restricting traffic in the area and monitoring the protests.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News