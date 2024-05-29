Blair announces billions in training, equipment deals at military trade show

Photo: The Canadian Press National Defence Minister Bill Blair delivers a keynote address at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced an $11-billion deal to train Air Force pilots at a defence trade show in Ottawa this morning.

The federal government has also signed a $2.5-billion deal to buy logistics vehicles for the army.

The 25-year flight training deal includes classroom training, simulations and the purchase of 70 training aircraft.

Blair was speaking to defence industry representatives at CANSEC, a two-day conference put on by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries.

This year's event also attracted anti-war protesters, many of whom waved Palestinian flags and shouted at attendees that they're supporting genocide.

Ottawa police are restricting traffic in the area and monitoring the protests.